Baidu reports Q3 EPS RMB 16.60 vs. RMB 20.40 last year

November 21, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 33.56B vs. RMB 34.45B last year. “Baidu (BIDU) Core’s flattish third quarter top line reflected the ongoing weakness in our online marketing business, offset by the growth of our AI Cloud business. Our strong AI capabilities are gaining broader market recognition, as evidenced by increasing adoption of ERNIE. In intelligent driving, Apollo Go continues to lead the global autonomous ride-hailing market, hitting another milestone with our sixth-generation autonomous vehicle now operating on public roads across multiple cities in China,” said Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “Despite the near-term pressures, we remain steadfast in our AI-focused strategy and are confident in our long-term trajectory. As we further scale AI, we are emboldened to find how it can drive innovations and create value for consumers, enterprises and society at large.”

