Baidu Reportedly Unveils ERNIE 4.5 And X1 AI Models

March 15, 2025 — 11:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has launched two new AI models: the multimodal ERNIE 4.5 and a reasoning-focused model called X1, according to the several media reports.

As per the reports, the ERNIE 4.5 model boasts advanced language capabilities, improved understanding, generation, logic, and memory abilities. It also excels in multimodal understanding, which means it can process and integrate various types of data like text, images, and audio. Meanwhile, the X1 model is designed for reasoning tasks, with enhanced understanding, planning, reflection, and evolution capabilities.

The developments highlight Baidu's efforts to stand out in the competitive AI landscape.

