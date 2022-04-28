Baidu Receives Permits For Driverless Ride-Hailing Services In Beijing

(RTTNews) - Baidu received permits to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public on open roads in Beijing.

Starting Thursday, passengers will be able to hail a driverless ride using its Apollo Go mobile app in daytime from 10:00 to 16:00, the Chinese tech giant said in a statement.

According to Baidu, ten autonomous vehicles without drivers behind the steering wheel will offer rides to passengers in a designated area of 60 square kilometers in Beijing.

Baidu noted that the licensed cars will join an existing fleet provided by Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, in the capital city of China.

The company plans to add 30 more such vehicles at a later stage, expanding its fleet to provide more driverless services to the public.

