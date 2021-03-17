US Markets
Baidu raises $3.08 billion from Hong Kong listing -sources

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc 9888.HK is set to raise $3.08 billion by pricing its shares at $HK252 each in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The New York listed Baidu BIDU.O is selling 95 million shares as part of the transaction.

The people could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

