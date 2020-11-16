Baidu quarterly revenue beats, to buy JOYY's domestic live streaming business for $3.6 bln

Corrects to add dollar symbol in headline

Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's Baidu Inc BIDU.O reported third-quarter revenue above market expectations on Monday and said it would buy JOYY Inc's YY.O video-based live streaming business in China for about $3.6 billion, sending its shares up marginally after the bell.

The quarter benefited from higher paid subscribers on Baidu's video streaming service iQIYI IQ.O and a recovery in ad spending by businesses on its core search engine platform.

As China's economy gradually emerges out of the COVID-19 slump, ad spending by businesses have also picked up from their lows during the peak of the pandemic. In September, China's industrial output rose faster than expected and retail sales gained.

Subscribers for iQIYI reached 104.8 million in September and membership revenue rose 7%, from a year earlier, as the pandemic strengthened the consumer shift to streaming platforms from cable or satellite TV.

The company's total revenue rose 1% to 28.23 billion yuan ($4.29 billion) in the quarter ended Sept.30. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 27.45 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.5830 Chinese yuan renminbi)

