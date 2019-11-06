Baidu quarterly revenue beats estimates

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc BIDU.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, sending its shares up 6% in extended trading.

Total revenue fell marginally to 28.08 billion yuan ($4.01 billion) from 28.20 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of 27.49 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.9968 Chinese yuan renminbi)

