Markets
BIDU

Baidu Prices Global Offering - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced the pricing of the global offering of 95 million new Class A ordinary shares, which comprises an international offering and a Hong Kong public offering. The final offer price for both the offering has been set at HK$252.00 per offer share. The gross proceeds to the company from the global offering, before deducting underwriting fees and the offering expenses, are expected to be approximately HK$23.94 billion.

Baidu plans to use the net proceeds for: continuing to invest in technology and enhance commercialization of the company's innovations centered around AI; further growing Baidu Mobile Ecosystem and enhancing and diversifying monetization; and working capital and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular