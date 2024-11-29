Baidu price target lowered to $141 from $142 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Baidu (BIDU) to $141 from $142 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s core advertising business will likely bottom out in Q1 of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees an “undemanding valuation” at current share levels with reasonable consensus forecasts.
