Baidu price target lowered to $141 from $142 at Citi

November 29, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Baidu (BIDU) to $141 from $142 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s core advertising business will likely bottom out in Q1 of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees an “undemanding valuation” at current share levels with reasonable consensus forecasts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

