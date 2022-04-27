Baidu, Pony.ai receive permits for driverless ride-hailing in Beijing city area

Contributors
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Zhang Yan Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Baidu and Pony.ai said on Thursday they had received permits from the Beijing municipal government to provide driverless ride-hailing services in a 60 sqm area in the Chinese capital.

Baidu said the permit would allow 10 of its autonomous vehicles to offer rides on the open roads in the area, without human drivers sitting behind the wheel.

Pony.ai said it would arrange a safety supervisor in the front passenger seat to ensure security of the services to the general public.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

