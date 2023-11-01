News & Insights

Baidu launches paid version of ChatGPT-like Ernie Bot

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 01, 2023 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by Eduardo Baptista for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu launched on Wednesday a paid version of its ChatGPT-like product Ernie bot, charging 59.9 yuan ($8.18) per month.

Ernie bot, which like ChatGPT is powered by generative artificial intelligence, was the first of many Chinese AI-powered chatbots to be unveiled this year.

