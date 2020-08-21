Baidu Launches Apollo Go Robotaxi Service In Cangzhou

(RTTNews) - Baidu (BIDU) Friday said it opened the Apollo Go Robotaxi service in Cangzhou, Hebei province, extending robotaxi coverage to the downtown area of a city for the first time in China.

The Apollo Go Robotaxi service in Cangzhou covers 55 pick-up and drop-off stations across the city, including train stations, schools, hotels, museums, business and industrial areas, and other public spaces.

The launch in Cangzhou comes after Baidu opened robotaxi services in a 130 square kilometer region of Changsha, Hunan province, in April this year. By servicing busy areas of Cangzhou, Apollo Go is making autonomous driving technology more accessible—and helpful—to users as they go about their daily lives.

