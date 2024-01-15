Baidu Issues Statement On Media Reports Regarding Ernie Bot - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) issued clarifications regarding media reports on an academic paper that mentioned several large language models such as GPT3.5, GPT-3.5-turbo, GPT4, HTML-T5, and Baidu's ERNIE Bot. Baidu, Inc. stated that it has not engaged in any business collaboration or provided any tailored service to authors of the academic paper or any institutions with which they are affiliated. Baidu noted that The South China Morning Post has clarified and corrected their original media report on this academic paper. ERNIE Bot is available to and used by the general public.

ERNIE Bot, an AI chatbot, has been officially available for download from August, 2023. In November, 2023, Baidu unveiled a paid version ERNIE Bot.

