Baidu Issues Statement On Media Reports Regarding Ernie Bot - Quick Facts

January 15, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) issued clarifications regarding media reports on an academic paper that mentioned several large language models such as GPT3.5, GPT-3.5-turbo, GPT4, HTML-T5, and Baidu's ERNIE Bot. Baidu, Inc. stated that it has not engaged in any business collaboration or provided any tailored service to authors of the academic paper or any institutions with which they are affiliated. Baidu noted that The South China Morning Post has clarified and corrected their original media report on this academic paper. ERNIE Bot is available to and used by the general public.

ERNIE Bot, an AI chatbot, has been officially available for download from August, 2023. In November, 2023, Baidu unveiled a paid version ERNIE Bot.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
