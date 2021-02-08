Markets
Baidu Introduces Multi-Modal Autonomous Driving MaaS Platform In Guangzhou

(RTTNews) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) said that it deployed a multi-modal autonomous driving MaaS or mobility as a service platform that will provide AI-driven city transportation services in Guangzhou.

The initiative will allow local users to order smart transport services on demand, starting in the Chinese New Year holiday period. The implementation of both Baidu Apollo and the ACE Transportation Engine is a testament to the promising commercialization prospects of smart transportation in the intelligent era, the company said.

Baidu said it will continue conducting regular trial operations by additionally deploying over 100 Robotaxis and establishing almost 1,000 pickup stations in Guangzhou Huangpu District.

It will allow local citizens to continue utilizing autonomous driving services in their daily lives, in lieu of similar Robotaxi programs implemented in Beijing, Changsha, Cangzhou and other areas of China.

Comprising of over 40 autonomous vehicles, the collective fleet has deployed five different model types - Robotaxi, Robobus, Apolong, Apollocop and New Species Vehicle - to begin comprehensively serving the city during the bustling holiday period.

