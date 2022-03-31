Markets
BIDU

Baidu Intends To Comply With Applicable Laws In Both China And The U.S.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) said it is aware that the company has been identified by the SEC under the HFCAA, or Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act., on March 30, 2022. This indicates that the SEC has determined that the company used an auditor whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the PCAOB, to issue the audit opinion for financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Baidu said the company has been actively exploring possible solutions. Baidu stated that it will strive to maintain its listing status on both Nasdaq and the HKEx.

Baidu noted that a company will be delisted from a U.S. stock exchange only if the company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to PCAOB's inability to inspect auditor's working paper.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular