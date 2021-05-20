Baidu, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of CN¥28b, some 3.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at CN¥73.76, 1,223% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BIDU Earnings and Revenue Growth May 20th 2021

After the latest results, the 30 analysts covering Baidu are now predicting revenues of CN¥126.5b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 13% to CN¥74.37. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥126.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥47.82 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at CN¥2,100, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Baidu analyst has a price target of CN¥452 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥181. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Baidu's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 17% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Baidu is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Baidu following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CN¥2,100, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Baidu analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Baidu (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

