Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $108.01, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.9%.

Shares of the web search company witnessed a loss of 18.85% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 21, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.45, indicating a 3.38% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.78 billion, up 4.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.57 per share and revenue of $18.63 billion, which would represent changes of +23.77% and +1.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Baidu Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.62% lower. Right now, Baidu Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Baidu Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.26. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.96.

We can additionally observe that BIDU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.