Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Baidu Inc. (BIDU) standing at $127.81, reflecting a -1.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

The web search company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.42% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.92, marking a 23.21% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.91 billion, indicating a 7.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.67 per share and revenue of $18.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.94% and +3.18%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Baidu Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Baidu Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.52.

Also, we should mention that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.83 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

