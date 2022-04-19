Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $126.61, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the web search company had lost 13.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.42%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Baidu Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Baidu Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.46 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.24 per share and revenue of $21.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.9% and +9.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.47% lower. Baidu Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.43.

We can also see that BIDU currently has a PEG ratio of 8.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BIDU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

