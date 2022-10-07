Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -1.82%: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $120.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the web search company had lost 9.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Baidu Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Baidu Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.01 billion, up 1.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $18.88 billion, which would represent changes of +9.05% and -2.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Baidu Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Baidu Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20, which means Baidu Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, BIDU's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BIDU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BIDU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



