Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $114.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the web search company had lost 23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Baidu Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Baidu Inc. to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.46 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.24 per share and revenue of $21.18 billion, which would represent changes of -1.9% and +9.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.64% lower within the past month. Baidu Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Baidu Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.07 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.39.

Investors should also note that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 7.73 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

