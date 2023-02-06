Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $142.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had gained 7.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Baidu Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.14, up 17.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.64 billion, down 10.6% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.05% higher. Baidu Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Baidu Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.67.

It is also worth noting that BIDU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

