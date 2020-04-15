Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $100.87, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had gained 10.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BIDU as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, up 80.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.14 billion, down 12.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.66 per share and revenue of $16.48 billion, which would represent changes of +2.41% and +6.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BIDU is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BIDU has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.18, which means BIDU is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.