Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $108.61, marking a -1.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.19%.

The web search company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.3% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Baidu Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.89, signifying a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.98 billion, up 3.89% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Baidu Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.7% lower within the past month. Baidu Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.19.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.