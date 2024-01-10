Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed the most recent trading day at $115.79, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the web search company had gained 2.7% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.51% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Baidu Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Baidu Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.98 billion, up 3.89% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Baidu Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.51 of its industry.

We can also see that BIDU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.97 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.