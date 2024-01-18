Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $103.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

The web search company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Baidu Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Baidu Inc. to post earnings of $2.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.22%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.98 billion, showing a 3.89% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Baidu Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Baidu Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.93.

It's also important to note that BIDU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

