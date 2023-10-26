Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Baidu Inc. (BIDU) ending at $108.64, denoting a +0.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.76%.

The web search company's shares have seen a decrease of 17.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.45, marking a 3.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.91 billion, reflecting a 7.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.25 per share and revenue of $18.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.02% and +1.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.62% lower. Baidu Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Baidu Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.15, which means Baidu Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BIDU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BIDU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

