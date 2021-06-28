Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $205.18, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had gained 3.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.66% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BIDU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BIDU is projected to report earnings of $2.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.75 billion, up 28.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.98 per share and revenue of $19.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.37% and +27.47%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BIDU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BIDU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.86, so we one might conclude that BIDU is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BIDU currently has a PEG ratio of 4.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BIDU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

