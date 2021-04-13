Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $216.56, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had lost 16.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BIDU as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, up 19.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.17 billion, up 31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.38 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.92% and +24.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BIDU is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, BIDU is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.89, so we one might conclude that BIDU is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

