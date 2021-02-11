Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $309.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had gained 28.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.33% in that time.

BIDU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2021. On that day, BIDU is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.46 billion, up 7.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.56% higher within the past month. BIDU is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BIDU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.3.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

