Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $167.35, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had gained 9.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Baidu Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, down 51.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.04 billion, up 8.74% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.72% lower. Baidu Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Baidu Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.32. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.32.

Meanwhile, BIDU's PEG ratio is currently 14.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BIDU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.