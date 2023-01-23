Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed the most recent trading day at $136.34, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had gained 21.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Baidu Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.44, up 34.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.68 billion, down 9.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.05% higher. Baidu Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.65.

Also, we should mention that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

