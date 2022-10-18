Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $102.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Baidu Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.51, up 10.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.01 billion, up 1.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $18.36 billion, which would represent changes of +9.05% and -4.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Baidu Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Baidu Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.83.

Meanwhile, BIDU's PEG ratio is currently 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



