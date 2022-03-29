Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $147.69, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had lost 3.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Baidu Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 62.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.46 billion, up 3.9% from the year-ago period.

BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.28 per share and revenue of $21.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.43% and +10.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.71% lower. Baidu Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Baidu Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.04, so we one might conclude that Baidu Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BIDU's PEG ratio is currently 9.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

