Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $252.75, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the web search company had gained 31.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.43%.

BIDU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BIDU to post earnings of $2.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.46 billion, up 7.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.67% higher. BIDU is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note BIDU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.51.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): Free Stock Analysis Report



