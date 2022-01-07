Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed the most recent trading day at $153.33, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the web search company had gained 1.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Baidu Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Baidu Inc. to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.04 billion, up 8.6% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Baidu Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Baidu Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.25.

Also, we should mention that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 10.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

