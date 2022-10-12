Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $107.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the web search company had lost 17.25% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Baidu Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Baidu Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.01 billion, up 1.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $18.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.05% and -2.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Baidu Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Baidu Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.69.

We can also see that BIDU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



