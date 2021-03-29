Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $204.70, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the web search company had lost 29.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

BIDU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, up 19.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.17 billion, up 31% from the year-ago period.

BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.38 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.92% and +24.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BIDU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BIDU has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.1 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.38, which means BIDU is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

