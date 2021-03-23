Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed the most recent trading day at $261.55, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the web search company had lost 20.75% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

BIDU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BIDU to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.17 billion, up 31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.38 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.92% and +24.34%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.31% lower within the past month. BIDU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BIDU is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.47, so we one might conclude that BIDU is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BIDU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

