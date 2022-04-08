Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $134.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the web search company had gained 0.41% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Baidu Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Baidu Inc. to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.46 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.28 per share and revenue of $21.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.43% and +10.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Baidu Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Baidu Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.21, which means Baidu Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 9.01 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

