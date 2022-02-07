Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed the most recent trading day at $155.60, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the web search company had gained 3.29% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Baidu Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Baidu Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 51.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.04 billion, up 8.74% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.72% lower within the past month. Baidu Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.46, so we one might conclude that Baidu Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BIDU currently has a PEG ratio of 13.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BIDU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

