Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed the most recent trading day at $148.79, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the web search company had gained 1.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Baidu Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Baidu Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.04 billion, up 8.6% from the year-ago period.

BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.53 per share and revenue of $19.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.96% and +22.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Baidu Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Baidu Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.26.

We can also see that BIDU currently has a PEG ratio of 9.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

