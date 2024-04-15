Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed the latest trading day at $96.21, indicating a -1.36% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.79%.

The web search company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 16, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.55, up 8.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.31 billion, down 4.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.72 per share and a revenue of $20.25 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.9% and +7.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Baidu Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Baidu Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.32. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.49.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

