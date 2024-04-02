Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed the latest trading day at $108.53, indicating a +0.08% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the web search company had gained 7.66% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.20, reflecting a 36.75% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.56 billion, up 0.56% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.95 per share and a revenue of $20.37 billion, signifying shifts of +13.7% and +7.92%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Baidu Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.1.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

