Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $105.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.61% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.82%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.23%.

Shares of the web search company have depreciated by 8.71% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Baidu Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.89, up 30.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.98 billion, indicating a 3.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.7% lower within the past month. Baidu Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Baidu Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.94 for its industry.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

