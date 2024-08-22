Baidu, Inc. Q2 Net Income Rises

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) reported second quarter net income attributable to Baidu of RMB 5.5 billion, up 5% from a year ago. Earnings per ADS was RMB 15.01 compared to RMB 14.17. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 7.4 billion, a decline of 8% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS was RMB 21.02 compared to RMB 22.55. Total revenues were RMB 33.9 billion, basically flat from last year.

For the second quarter, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 7.3 billion, a decline of 5% from prior year. Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 26.7 billion, up 1% year over year.

