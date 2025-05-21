Baidu Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at RMB7.717 billion, or RMB21.59 per share. This compares with RMB5.448 billion, or RMB14.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Baidu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB6.469 billion or RMB18.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to RMB32.452 billion from RMB31.513 billion last year.

Baidu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

