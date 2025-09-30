Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (BIDU) Price Target Increased by 23.56% to 125.66

The average one-year price target for Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:BIDU) has been revised to $125.66 / share. This is an increase of 23.56% from the prior estimate of $101.70 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $255.26 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.82% from the latest reported closing price of $134.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 10.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.33%, an increase of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.98% to 77,075K shares. The put/call ratio of BIDU is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 12,117K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,946K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 9.40% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,215K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,968K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 5,428K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,441K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 8.36% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,759K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,410K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares , representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 43.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.