Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) ended the recent trading session at $120.48, demonstrating a +2.95% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had lost 11.96% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Baidu Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 18, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Baidu Inc. to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.31 billion, down 9.96% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.18 per share and a revenue of $18.1 billion, representing changes of -31.81% and -2.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Baidu Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.47% lower. Baidu Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Baidu Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.29. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.22 for its industry.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.