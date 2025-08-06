Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $86.81, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had lost 4.9% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 20, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.74, marking a 39.79% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.6 billion, indicating a 1.54% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $18.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.76% and +0.76%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 12.27% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Baidu Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Baidu Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.44.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.