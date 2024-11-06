Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Baidu Inc. (BIDU) standing at $90.89, reflecting a -1.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the web search company had lost 13.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.66%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 21, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.35, marking a 16.07% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.69 billion, indicating a 0.63% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.37 per share and revenue of $18.76 billion, which would represent changes of -8.96% and -0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.1% lower. Baidu Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Baidu Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.2.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.